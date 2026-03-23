Chris Livingston News: Flirts with double-double

Livingston tallied 26 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 41 minutes Sunday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 127-120 win over Long Island.

Livingston finished second on his team in scoring behind Alondes Williams' 36-point night, but it was Livingston who had arguably the better all-around final line. He fell one board shy of his second straight double-double and put up 20 or more points for a fifth consecutive contest.