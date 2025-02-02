Fantasy Basketball
Chris Livingston News: Fouls out of G League game

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 1:24pm

Livingston tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes before fouling out Saturday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Livingston hasn't been seeing many minutes at the NBA level, so the Bucks assigned him to the Herd on Saturday to see some extra playing time. He should be back with the parent club in the near future.

