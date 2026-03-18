Chris Livingston News: Leading scorer in win

Livingston recorded 31 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 137-130 win over Santa Cruz.

Livingston was dominant during the victory, as his 31 points not only led the team but also matched his season-high total. The 6-foot-6 forward also managed to compile his fifth double-double of the campaign and is now averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across his first 11 games since joining the Go-Go.