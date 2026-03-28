Chris Livingston News: Leads Go-Go in scoring Friday

Livingston finished with 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and seven rebounds in the 132-128 G League loss to Delaware Friday.

Livingston has now gone without an assist in his previous two contests while combining for eight turnovers during that span. However, the 22-year-old has remained efficient shooting the ball. He has also scored at least 30 points or more in four of his last five appearances.