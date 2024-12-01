Chris Livingston News: Leads Herd in G League loss

Livingston contributed 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Livingston led the Herd in scoring and was one of four players to reach the double-digit mark in points. However, the 21-year-old struggled from three-point range and ended the game with a minus-10 point differential.