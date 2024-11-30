Chris Livingston News: Leads in scoring in defeat

Livingston ended with 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.

Livingston led the way for Wisconsin offensively, pacing all Herd players in scoring and shots made while coming up two points shy of the 20-point mark. Livingston has appeared in four G League outings this season, averaging 21.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.