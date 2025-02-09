Chris Livingston News: Leads scoring for Herd

Livingston tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 107-101 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Livingston turned in a solid shooting performance from the field to lead his club in scoring. He also found success on the boards, securing his second straight double-double and his fourth over nine regular-season appearances.