Chris Livingston News: Logs double-double in G League

Livingston played 23 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-105 loss versus Salt Lake City and compiled 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.

Livingston racked up his fifth double-double of the season despite shooting just 30.0 percent from the floor. The 2023 second-round pick has seen only limited action in his 10 appearances with the Bucks so far this season and should continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League.