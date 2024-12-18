Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Livingston headshot

Chris Livingston News: Plays in tail end of blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Livingston played the final 1:37 of Wednesday's 97-81 win over the Thunder in the NBA Cup final, recording one rebound and no other statistics during his time on the court.

Milwaukee was able to empty the bench at the tail end of the game, enabling Livingston to see playing time for the first time since Dec. 3 after he had missed game action due to a left ankle sprain. Since the second-year forward isn't a regular part of the Milwaukee rotation, he'll likely have assignments to the G League's Wisconsin Herd in his future in order to get meaningful minutes in a competitive setting.

Chris Livingston
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now