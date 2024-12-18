Chris Livingston News: Plays in tail end of blowout win

Livingston played the final 1:37 of Wednesday's 97-81 win over the Thunder in the NBA Cup final, recording one rebound and no other statistics during his time on the court.

Milwaukee was able to empty the bench at the tail end of the game, enabling Livingston to see playing time for the first time since Dec. 3 after he had missed game action due to a left ankle sprain. Since the second-year forward isn't a regular part of the Milwaukee rotation, he'll likely have assignments to the G League's Wisconsin Herd in his future in order to get meaningful minutes in a competitive setting.