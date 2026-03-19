Chris Livingston News: Posts 33 points Wednesday

Livingston notched 33 points (14-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 133-122 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Livingston achieved a season-high scoring count thanks to his 73.7 percent accuracy from the field in this game. He also set his best mark of blocks after logging more than one for the second time in the campaign. He has benefited from a move from the Cleveland Charge to the Go-Go in February, averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over 12 appearances for his current club.