Chris Livingston News: Posts big double-double in G League

Livingston posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes Friday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 111-93 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Livingston finished with team highs in points and rebounds but committed five turnovers and had a minus-14 point differential. The second-year player is part of the Bucks' 15-man roster, but since he's not a regular part of the NBA rotation, he'll continue to see ample playing time in the G League this season.