Chris Livingston News: Puts up double-double in G League

Livingston tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes Saturday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 107-101 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Livingston is now averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per game over his 16 appearances for the Herd. The second-year forward occupies a spot on the Bucks' 15-man roster, but he's likely to see most of his playing time in the G League this season.