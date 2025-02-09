Chris Livingston News: Recalled Saturday

The Bucks recalled Livingston from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Livingston joined the Herd for its 107-101 loss to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday, tallying a game-high 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes. The 21-year-old will likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time in the G League, as he has averaged only 5.3 minutes per game over 11 regular-season appearances (one start) with the Bucks.