Chris Livingston News: Returns to action Thursday

Livingston (hand) amassed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-110 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Livingston completed his recovery from a hand issue earlier than expected, taking over a starting spot in his first appearance for the Go-Go following a move from Cleveland. He fell below his averages of 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, but there may be more opportunities for him to produce if he's favored over Chris Mantis for the remainder of the season.