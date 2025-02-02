Chris Livingston News: Sent to G League on Saturday

The Bucks assigned Livingston to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Livingston joined the Herd for their 118-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday, during which he tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes before fouling out. The 21-year-old appeared in seven outings for the Bucks during January, averaging only 3.4 minutes per contest.