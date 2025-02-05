Chris Livingston News: Slides to bench against Hornets

Livingston is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

With Brook Lopez returning from a one-game respite with a back injury, Livingston is expectedly rejoining Milwaukee's second unit Wednesday. Livingston logged a mere 3.2 minutes per game over seven appearances for the Bucks prior to Monday's spot start against Oklahoma City, meaning the 21-year-old is not a certainty to see the court against Charlotte.