Chris Livingston headshot

Chris Livingston News: Slides to bench against Hornets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 3:50pm

Livingston is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

With Brook Lopez returning from a one-game respite with a back injury, Livingston is expectedly rejoining Milwaukee's second unit Wednesday. Livingston logged a mere 3.2 minutes per game over seven appearances for the Bucks prior to Monday's spot start against Oklahoma City, meaning the 21-year-old is not a certainty to see the court against Charlotte.

Chris Livingston
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
