Chris Livingston News: Slides to bench against Hornets
Livingston is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
With Brook Lopez returning from a one-game respite with a back injury, Livingston is expectedly rejoining Milwaukee's second unit Wednesday. Livingston logged a mere 3.2 minutes per game over seven appearances for the Bucks prior to Monday's spot start against Oklahoma City, meaning the 21-year-old is not a certainty to see the court against Charlotte.
