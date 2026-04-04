Chris Livingston News: Solid effort versus Swarm

Livingston had 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and three assists during 42 minutes in Friday's 118-108 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Livingston showed his versatility and long-range shooting skills, but his contribution was not enough for his team to avoid elimination from the G League playoffs. He recorded 27 points for the second straight game, and the five steals set a season-best tally for him. Livingston started the campaign with the Cleveland Charge but found his best form after a move to Capital City in February, becoming a regular starter and averaging 20.4 points along with 8.1 rebounds per contest for the Go-Go.