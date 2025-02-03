Chris Livingston News: Starting sans Lopez

Livingston will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Thunder.

The 21-year-old out of Kentucky will receive his first career start with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (personal) all on the shelf. Livingston has seen the majority of his playing time in the G League, and he has averaged 0.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 2.9 minutes per game over 10 regular-season appearances with the Bucks.