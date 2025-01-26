Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Livingston headshot

Chris Livingston News: Struggles in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Livingston played 25 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 144-98 loss versus Capital City and totaled 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists.

Livingston struggled offensively during Saturday's loss as he connected on just 27.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in addition to racking up three turnovers. He is currently averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 14 games played this season.

Chris Livingston
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now