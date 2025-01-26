Chris Livingston News: Struggles in G League loss
Livingston played 25 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 144-98 loss versus Capital City and totaled 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists.
Livingston struggled offensively during Saturday's loss as he connected on just 27.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in addition to racking up three turnovers. He is currently averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 14 games played this season.
