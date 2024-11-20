Fantasy Basketball
Chris Livingston News: Superb two-way play in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Livingston logged 26 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one block across 28 minutes during the Herd's 121-109 loss to the Skyforce on Tuesday.

The same day Livingston got sent to the G League, the Wisconsin Herd logged their fourth game this season. While they lost big again, they showed some promise in the form of Stanley Umude and Livingston. Both were Wisconsin's top two in points, rebounds and steals, with Livingston leading the team in steals.

Chris Livingston
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
