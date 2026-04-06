Chris Manon headshot

Chris Manon News: Grabs 11 boards in G League finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Manon tallied 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes Sunday in the South Bay Lakers' 101-97 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.

Manon suited up for each of South Bay's three games in the G League playoffs, averaging 5.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 20.0 minutes. The two-way player will rejoin the parent club ahead of its final four games of the regular season, though he won't be eligible to play during the Lakers' playoff run.

Chris Manon
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now