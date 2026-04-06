Chris Manon News: Grabs 11 boards in G League finale

Manon tallied 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes Sunday in the South Bay Lakers' 101-97 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.

Manon suited up for each of South Bay's three games in the G League playoffs, averaging 5.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 20.0 minutes. The two-way player will rejoin the parent club ahead of its final four games of the regular season, though he won't be eligible to play during the Lakers' playoff run.