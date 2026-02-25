Chris Mantis Injury: Under the weather

Mantis did not play in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 126-112 loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday due to an illness.

Mantis will look to shake off the illness and be available for Thursday's game against the Westchester Knicks. He has averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.4 threes over 18.9 minutes per game over his last five outings in the G League.