Chris Mantis News: Back in action Thursday
Mantis (illness) totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist during 20 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Mantis bounced back to his usual spot as a backup to Alondes Williams after being sidelined due to an ailment. The now recovered player will look to improve on a lackluster campaign in which he's averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.
Chris Mantis
Free Agent
