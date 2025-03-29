Chris Martin News: Scores 22 points in G League

Martin logged 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block over 32 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 121-114 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Martin made his Long Island debut Friday and finished as the Nets' co-leader in scoring with Tre Scott. Martin previously played for the Greensboro Swarm but appeared in only three games.