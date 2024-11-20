Fantasy Basketball
Chris Paul Injury: Dealing with sprained thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Paul is questionable for Thursday's game against Utah due to a left thumb sprain.

Paul popped up on Wednesday evening's injury report after logging 31 minutes without an injury designation in Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City. His status will need to be monitored with Victor Wembanyama (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) already ruled out for Thursday. Paul has yet to miss a game this season.

