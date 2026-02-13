Chris Paul headshot

Chris Paul News: Cut loose by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 12:41pm

The Raptors waived Paul on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The move had been an expected one since Paul was acquired by Toronto on Feb. 4 in a three-team trade involving the Clippers and Nets. Paul, who has publicly said that he'll be retiring from the NBA following this season, is now free to explore other opportunities. He'll likely pursue a deal with a contending club or with a team located somewhere close to his home in Los Angeles.

Chris Paul
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
