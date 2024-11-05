Chris Paul News: Delivers double-double Monday

Paul amassed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Paul endured a slow start to the season, but the veteran has turned things around drastically of late and now has three straight double-doubles. He's also scored in double digits in five games in a row, averaging 15.6 points, 9.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.