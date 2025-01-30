Fantasy Basketball
Chris Paul headshot

Chris Paul News: Dishes out seven dimes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Paul recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.

While Paul is averaging just 9.4 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the field this season, his 8.2 assists per contest rank seventh in the NBA. The veteran guard is also shooting an impressive 97.0 from the free-throw line in 2024-25.

Chris Paul
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
