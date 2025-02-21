Chris Paul News: Double-double in Thursday's win

Paul chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 win over Phoenix.

The double-double was the 11th of the season for the future Hall of Famer, and his first since Jan. 13. With Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) suddenly lost for the rest of the season, De'Aaron Fox figures to take on more of the scoring load for the Spurs, which could push more distribution duties onto Paul. In six games since Fox was acquired from the Kings, the 39-year-old point guard has averaged 8.2 points, 8.0 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals.