Chris Paul News: Double-doubles in loss

Paul totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 loss to the Pelicans.

Paul delivered a bounce-back performance following two lackluster outings, during which he accumulated only seven points (2-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 47 total minutes. The veteran point guard posted his 12th double-double through 56 regular-season appearances Tuesday, leading the Spurs with a game-high mark in assists. Additionally, Paul logged multiple steals for the 22nd time during the 2024-25 campaign.