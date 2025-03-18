Chris Paul News: Flirts with triple-double

Paul provided nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Paul wasn't too far away from recording the 19th triple-double of his career. With De'Aaron Fox (finger) out for the season, Paul and Stephon Castle are likely to see the bulk of the backcourt minutes in the short term, although Paul could be dialed back in favor a youth movement towards the very end of the season.