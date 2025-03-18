Fantasy Basketball
Chris Paul News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Paul provided nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Paul wasn't too far away from recording the 19th triple-double of his career. With De'Aaron Fox (finger) out for the season, Paul and Stephon Castle are likely to see the bulk of the backcourt minutes in the short term, although Paul could be dialed back in favor a youth movement towards the very end of the season.

