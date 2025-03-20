Chris Paul News: Hands out nine assists

Paul chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 victory over the Knicks.

Stephon Castle and Sandro Mamukelashvili led the Spurs to victory Wednesday, but Paul still made his presence felt as a reliable playmaker and finished just one assist away from recording a double-double. Even though he's no longer the go-to option on offense as he was during his prime years, Paul has done a good job of playing alongside Castle in the backcourt. The veteran floor general is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game across 11 starts since the beginning of March.