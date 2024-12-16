Chris Paul News: Held scoreless in loss

Paul logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Paul was held without a single point for the first time this season. He's been ice-cold lately, scoring a combined 11 points in his last three outings. He's been productive elsewhere, however, averaging 9.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in seven December outings.