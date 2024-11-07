Chris Paul News: Logs only 20 minutes Wednesday

Paul chipped in 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 loss to the Rockets.

Julian Champagnie was the only starter who played more than 25 minutes for the Spurs in this blowout loss, and it made no sense to keep Paul on the court in a game in which the Spurs were not going to mount a comeback. This was a step in the wrong direction for Paul in terms of his fantasy production, but it was mainly related to how the game unfolded and not a negative trend. He had delivered three straight double-doubles before this dud, and he should continue to play a prominent role in the Spurs' offensive scheme going forward.