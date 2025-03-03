Chris Paul News: Quiet in loss

Paul accumulated six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 146-132 loss to the Thunder.

Stephon Castle has been on a tear off the bench for San Antonio, resulting in fewer minutes and usage for Paul. Over the last three games, the veteran point guard has played just 23.5 minutes per contest to go with averages of 6.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.