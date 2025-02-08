Chris Paul News: Quiet in loss Saturday

Paul closed with six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 loss to the Magic.

Paul struggled again Saturday, perhaps as a result of the recent trade. With De'Aaron Fox now playing as the primary facilitator, there is simply less for Paul to do on offense. Since Fox landed in town, Paul has averaged just 7.6 points, 7.0 assists and 0.3 steals. Although he should remain in the starting lineup, at least for the time being, his overall appeal appears as though it is going to be somewhat muted moving forward.