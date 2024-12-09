Fantasy Basketball
Chris Paul News: Reaches No. 2 in all-time assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Paul notched six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Paul's 10 assists moved him to No. 2 in all-time assists (12,099), placing him above Jason Kidd (12,091) and only behind John Stockton (15,806). He's on a particularly good stretch of passing lately, dropping at least eight dimes in five straight games and averaging 10.0 assists during this run. The future Hall-of-Famer is having a bounceback season with the Spurs following his one-year stint with the Warriors.

