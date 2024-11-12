Chris Paul News: Records fourth double-double
Paul provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 116-96 victory over Sacramento.
Paul is averaging a career-low 28.6 minutes per game, which is understandable considering his age. Despite the dip in minutes, he's still excelling as a ball distributor and occasional sharpshooter. Instead of filling in behind him, Stephon Castle has been alongside Paul frequently and appears to be a nice complement to Paul's game. The scenario could shift somewhat when Tre Jones (ankle) returns, but Paul's veteran presence leaves the backcourt in good hands.
