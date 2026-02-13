Chris Paul News: Retires from NBA
Paul retired from the NBA, ESPN's Shams Charania reports Friday.
After 21 seasons in the NBA, Paul calls it quits on a Hall of Fame career. He didn't get the storybook ending he wanted this season, but his career numbers and accolades speak for themselves. He'll wrap up his career with averages of 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 1370 total regular-season appearances. Paul was the 2006 Rookie of the Year and a 12-time All-Star, while leading the league in assists five times and steals six times.
Chris Paul
Free Agent
