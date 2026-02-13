Chris Paul headshot

Chris Paul News: Retiring from NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 12:48pm

Paul announced Friday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional basketball.

After being cut loose by the Raptors earlier Friday, Paul will opt to bring an end to a 21-year Hall of Fame career rather than looking to sign with a contending club upon clearing waivers. He didn't get the storybook ending he wanted this season, but his career numbers and accolades speak for themselves. He'll wrap up his career with averages of 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 1,370 appearances over stops with New Orleans, the Clippers, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State and San Antonio. Paul was the 2006 Rookie of the Year Award winner and a 12-time All-Star, and he led the league in assists five times and steals six times.

