Chris Paul News: Seals up double-double in win

Paul had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 11 assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 win over the Thunder.

As expected the dimes keep dropping for Paul. He's recorded double-digit assist totals in seven of 15 games, and ranks sixth in the league with 117 assists. Paul's three-point shot was also on fire in the win, matching a season high with seven attempts from deep.