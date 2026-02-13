Chris Paul News: Waived by Toronto
The Raptors waived Paul on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
This has been the expectation since Paul was acquired by Toronto back on Feb. 4 in a three-team trade. Paul, who has publicly said that this will be his final NBA season, is now free to explore other opportunities. He'll likely pursue a deal with a contender or somewhere close to his home in Los Angeles.
Chris Paul
Free Agent
