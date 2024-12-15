Chris Walker News: Double-doubles off bench

Walker produced 15 points (3-4 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

This was by far Walker's best outing of the season. He'd totaled only 14 points and three assists in his previous six appearances, and he hadn't grabbed more than six boards since the G League season opener when he had eight rebounds.