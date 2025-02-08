Chris Walker News: Slow night in return
Walker (illness) finished with two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one steal across eight minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 110-104 win over the Raptors 905.
Walker returned to the floor Friday after missing the last few weeks while attending to an illness. He shouldered his usual workload in his return and will likely continue to sit on the outside of the team's rotation looking in.
Chris Walker
Free Agent
