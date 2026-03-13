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Chris Youngblood Injury: Sits out G League contest Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Youngblood missed Thursday's 126-115 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers with an injured right knee.

Youngblood will continue to work on his recovery from the injury, with his status uncertain ahead of the final stretch of the regular season. Prior to this issue, the two-way guard made a few appearances off the bench for the Trail Blazers but served as a regular contributor of points and rebounds in the G League team. Jaylen Martin should be the main beneficiary of any further playing time Youngblood misses.

Chris Youngblood
Portland Trail Blazers
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