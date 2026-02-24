Chris Youngblood headshot

Chris Youngblood News: Another strong line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 10:57am

Youngblood finished with 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes of Sunday's 114-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Youngblood continues to be a standout player for the Blue. Across eight regular-season appearances, he's averaging 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals.

