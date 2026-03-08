Chris Youngblood News: Double-doubles in G League win
Youngblood racked up 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 126-125 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Youngblood made his first appearance for the Remix since signing a two-way deal with Portland, and he met expectations with a strong performance in Saturday's game. While he's still unlikely to play a significant role at the NBA level, the guard could continue to produce in a starting spot in G League action, where he's averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Youngblood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Youngblood See More