Chris Youngblood News: Double-doubles in G League win

Youngblood racked up 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 126-125 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Youngblood made his first appearance for the Remix since signing a two-way deal with Portland, and he met expectations with a strong performance in Saturday's game. While he's still unlikely to play a significant role at the NBA level, the guard could continue to produce in a starting spot in G League action, where he's averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.