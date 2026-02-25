Chris Youngblood News: Leads Blue to win
Youngblood racked up 35 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 109-100 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
The Blue improved to 9-16 behind Youngblood's strong effort. Across nine appearances this season, he's averaging 24.4 points on 46.3 percent shooting with 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.
Chris Youngblood
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Youngblood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Youngblood See More