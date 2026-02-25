Chris Youngblood News: Leads Blue to win

Chris Youngblood headshot

February 25, 2026

Youngblood racked up 35 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 109-100 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

The Blue improved to 9-16 behind Youngblood's strong effort. Across nine appearances this season, he's averaging 24.4 points on 46.3 percent shooting with 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.

