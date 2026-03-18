Chris Youngblood News: Puts up 23 in G League return

Youngblood (knee) scored 23 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes Tuesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 133-126 overtime win over the South Bay Lakers.

Youngblood missed Rip City's previous two games while recovering from a right knee injury but didn't seem to be under any restrictions Tuesday. The undrafted rookie out of Alabama has yet to make his Trail Blazers debut since signing a two-way deal with the franchise earlier this month and should continue to see most of his action in the G League.