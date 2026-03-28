Chris Youngblood News: Records 34 points versus Austin
Youngblood amassed 34 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and three assists during 36 minutes in Friday's 106-101 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Youngblood led the way for his team's victory with season-high marks of 75.0 percent accuracy from both the field and three-point shooting. The two-way player made his 17th successive start for the Remix while remaining a functional option between guard and forward roles. However, he's currently relegated in the parent team's rotation after logging just nine minutes of NBA play in March.
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